OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia.

Ohio County was accepted into round 2 of their pilot project of getting these buses out to real schools to drive real students to see how they would run.

Ohio County Schools has been accepted into Round 2 of GreenPower Motor Company's West Virginia state pilot project to have a BEAST (battery elected automotive student transportation) electric, zero-noise pollution school bus deployed next Thursday!



Next week, the first BEAST, or Battery Elected Automotive Student Transportation will be deployed at Ohio County Schools.

There are major benefits including 70 to 80% less in maintenance costs, more money from the state, as well as health benefits.

”One of the things people don’t understand is the air inside the bus is actually worse than the air outside of the bus because buses leak, so that diesel smoke comes back into that bus when it happens and so you have a real impact on the children. So, from a children’s health perspective we’re really helping them with their development ability, we’re helping them become better students, and healthier students in the long-term, and really, that’s the most important thing is the children’s health.” Mark Nestlen – Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, GreenPower Motor Company

Ohio County Schools has applied for an EPA grant for funding, and the recipients will be announced October 25.