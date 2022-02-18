Ohio County, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you don’t believe in miracles, this story may change your mind…

It’s a story of an Ohio County woman who was in liver failure, but after a surprising turn of events, her life was never the same.

“It’s been a real journey, but I feel good.” Vicki Paul, overcame liver failure

Meet Vicki Paul.

The 68-year-old is like any other grandmother you know. She spends her days with her 7 grandkids and loves reading and doing puzzles.

But her life was nearly cut short…

This story begins in November of 2020. That’s when she first learned she was really sick. Vicki had an advanced form of liver disease that quickly progressed. Before she knew it, her life was on the line. She needed a liver transplant.

“They said I would probably get a liver right away, which I didn’t, and then I just got sicker.” Vicki Paul, overcame liver failure

Unfortunately, the odds weren’t in her favor. The doctors said she was too small for a deceased adult donor. The only other option was a live donor.

But Vicki never gave up hope.

And after a few months went by, she got the news she had been waiting for. The hospital had a donor for her, and it wasn’t just anybody. It was her nephew, Stephen Jewell.

“I just felt like somebody in the family needed to do it cuz she had been on the wait list for so long. I knew I was the same blood type. I knew I was not gonna be denied.” Stephen Jewell Vicki’s nephew

Stephen donated 39% of his liver, and now 7 months later, Vicki’s still grateful.

“I told him many times, ‘he’s my hero’. I wouldn’t be here without him. I don’t think I would. I probably wouldn’t have survived.” Vicki Paul, overcame liver failure

She’s just hopeful her story will inspire others to be a donor for someone, like Stephen was for her.