Bellaire man wanted in Ohio and Wheeling WVa; believed to be armed and dangerous

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information for the capture of Joseph “Newphew” Garth.

Garth was one of the six individuals who are wanted in a drug conspiracy operation that spanned Ohio and West Virginia.

Garth is wanted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

His last known address is in the 1500 block of Ansel Rd. in Cleveland.

If you have any information, you can make an anonymous tip at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411.