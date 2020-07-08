Belmont County man admits to selling drugs near school

Ohio County

by: WTRF Web Staff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Belmont County man plead guilty to a heroin distribution charge.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office said 39-year-old Nathan Parker of Martins Ferry plead guilty to one county of distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Parker, who is also known as “Zay”, admitted to selling heroin near St. Michael Parish School in July of 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Parker faces at least one year and up to 40 years in jail and a fine of up to $2 million.

