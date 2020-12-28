Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A local man is facing felony charges after breaking and entering an Elm Grove business last Thursday.
Just after 5 a.m., Dec. 24, Wheeling Police were dispatched to Gumby’s in the 2100 block of National Road for an initial burglar alarm.
Further investigation revealed the business was forcibly entered by someone and several items stolen.
Video surveillance showed the suspect breaking into the business and fleeing shortly police arrived on scene. After reviewing the footage, police searching the area were able to identify the suspect on Junior Avenue based on a clothing description and the suspect being involved in a disorderly call earlier with the same responding officers.
Police arrested David Michael Sexton, 36 of Benwood, W.Va. He is charged with one count of breaking and entering. Sexton was taken to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD where bond was set at $10,000.
Sexton was previously arrested by Wheeling Police for hitting a police officer .
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 9 new COVID-19 related deaths; 726 new coronavirus cases
- Benwood man arrested for breaking and entering of Wheeling business
- Missing Ohio woman with dementia never got to daughter’s home
- Man charged after WV deputy dragged down interstate
- Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Illinois bowling alley with gunman