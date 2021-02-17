Bethlehem Apostolic Temple asks for help for damaged Dream Center building

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is well known for helping people in need.

For thirty years, their giveaways of food, clothing and school items have become legendary.

But now, their Dream Center is in need of help

On April 28, 2020 a water leak damaged the building. The good news is, they will receive insurance money for the damage. But there’s a catch.

It’s not the full amount, but it’s better than what we had. The challenge is that before we can do anything on the inside, we have to fix the roof on the outside and they don’t cover any of those things, so that’s totally our responsibility. Dr. Darrell W. Cummings, Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

They are asking for donations, and they say any amount would be a blessing.

To learn more, you can call (304) 233-8899.

Before it was damaged, the Dream Center was used for all their giveaways, plus it provided emergency it contained a gym, a contracting company and an organization that helped veterans.