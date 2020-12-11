Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries annual Christmas giveaway approaching

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- We are just one week away from the 30th-annual Christmas toy and food basket giveaway organized by the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries.

Due to the pandemic, things will be done differently this year.

The charity event will be operated as a drive-thru for people to pick up their food.

A separate line of clothing and toys will also be made available to those who bring their children.

Those who wish to grab a food basket do not need to have their children present. Rev. Darrell Cummings says he’s happy to help those in need, especially after the difficult year many have had.

“I wouldn’t be lying to you when I say that this year has made my heart palpitate more than I want it to. My blood pressure has gone up, everything because this is not the way we normally do it, but we try to do everything we can to make it work to let people know the love of God and to let them know the love of their community,” said Rev. Darrell Cummings.

Throughout the years, Rev. Cummings has been able to giveaway thousands of pounds of food to his community.