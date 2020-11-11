Bethlehem Apostolic Temple needs 3 things for Thanksgiving basket giveaway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

“We need prayers, financial contributions and volunteers,” said Rev. Darrell Cummings.

The church’s Thanksgiving basket giveaway is set for 11 a.m., Saturday November 21 in the parking lot of the Dream Center.

Cummings said before the pandemic, people just went through the line, choosing what they wanted and filling their own bags and boxes.

Now with COVID restrictions, he says volunteers have a more challenging role than ever.

“Now we have to pick the food, put it in boxes, bring it out to the car or whatever device they have and put it in there so there can be no contact,” Cummings noted. “We have to observe social distancing. The volunteers who have helped us this year have had to do extra work, and we’re extra grateful.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate is urged to call (304) 233-8899.

He says volunteers must wear their mask, and will be provided with gloves.