WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and one local church is ensuring families in need have the essentials for a wonderful Christmas.

For the 33rd year running, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is hosting their annual Christmas Basket giveaway this Saturday at the North Wheeling Dream Center starting at 10 a.m.

They are expecting to help nearly 500 families with their food, clothing, school supplies and toys.

Bishop Darrell Cummings says a main water line break in front of their Dream Center has caused some flooding in the basement – a little set back they weren’t expecting.

“It is a first come, first served basis. Children must be present for the toys. They do not have to be present for the food. We ask for the children be present to get children’s clothes so they can see if it even fits them before they take it.” Darrell Cummings | Bishop, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

As of right now, Bishop Cummings says they plan to have the giveaway in the basement of the Dream Center, and if anything changes, he will notify everyone.

Regardless, the basket giveaway is happening this Saturday at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis.