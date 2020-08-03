Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to host ” Adopt A Student” and “Stuff The Bus” program

It’s a place many people across the Ohio Valley have been buzzing about since late last year—the Ye Old Alpha. From dumpsters outside leading to pictures shared across social media with word of a complete flip of the historic building—leaving everyone left wondering what the new place will look like.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Although it’s not open yet—come mid-September Ohio Valley will be able to step back into the historic building located at 50 Carmel Road. Only this time… it will have new management, a new name, and a brand new look.