Bethlehem Volunteer FD sends out last call for late captain who served for over 70 years

Bethlehem, W.Va (WTRF)- Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department said their final goodbyes and sent out one last call for Captain George Weisner who recently passed away.

Weisner served the fire department for 78 years, served in the Korean War and dedicated his whole life to the Village of Bethlehem.

The Department’s President of the Board, George Saseen Weisner says, he did it all; did everything on crew from pulling hoses to driving the trucks.

His final call acknowledges his sacrifice and highlights his honor for serving his community for all of these years.

This is the last call for Bethlehem Fire Department Captain, George Weisner. We acknowledge George’s sacrifice and dedication to the residents of Bethlehem, for his 78 years of service, selfless service in this noble calling. Captain Weisner, you are the most honorable and beautiful firefighter. May you Rest in Peace. We will take it from here. 911 Dispatcher | Final Call for George Weisner

Saseen says Weisner will truly be missed in the Department and the Community.

Weisner was 92 years old.