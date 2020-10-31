Bethlehem will postpone part of their Halloween activities; parade to be held at a later date

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The traditional Trick or Treat in the Village of Bethlehem may be cancelled tonight, but Mayor Don Junkins says another fun Halloween event, the parade, will be postponed to a later date.

Junkins said the traditional Trick or Treat that was scheduled today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. was cancelled due to guidance based on the WV DHHR County Alert System map issued this morning showing Ohio County moving into the “gold” advisory from the “yellow” advisory.

He said his community had scheduled a socially-distanced Halloween parade today from 2 to 5 p.m. where adults would hand out candy to children by car. Junkins said this event will be held at a later date when health guidance and advisories for the county allow and it is safe to go forward.

