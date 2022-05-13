OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s finally warming up, which is the perfect excuse to be outside and enjoy the nice weather.

But it’s also the time to be careful of ticks, especially now, because medical officials worry the number of Lyme disease cases are on the rise.

Most of us know Lyme disease spreads through ticks. But just because you spot one on yourself, doesn’t necessary mean you have Lyme disease.

You can get it from being outside or being around farm animals.

So, how can you tell if you have it? Medical officials you typically notice a rash, which either looks like a bullseye or an EM rash. There are also health issues that typically follow — including flu-like symptoms, body aches and cardiovascular problems.

If you do find a tick on you, medical officials say remove it properly, and go to your primary care doctor.

Medical officials say the sooner you get treatment, the better.

“Don’t prolong it. Don’t think it was a simple spider bite. Think about where you were, what you were doing. If necessary, get treated as soon as you can, so we don’t have those health issues with cardiovascular or arthritis in the future.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

If you’re just mowing the lawn or hiking, medical officials say regularly check for ticks and wear appropriate clothing. They say long sleeve shirts and pants can help.

Medical officials say people are most at-risk of contracting Lyme disease during June, July, and August.