OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

“I have a dream.”

Bishop Darrell Cummings, Pastor of The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, began his weekend with speaking engagements leading up to Martin Luther King Day.



Friday, he spoke to students at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Beech Bottom.



His message included teaching and videos involving the life and times of Dr. King.



The lecture included parts of King’s famous ” I Have A Dream Speech” as well as words of other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.



Cummings encouraged the children to have a dream of their own and said he hoped the teachings of Dr. King has an impact on their lives.