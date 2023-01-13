OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —
“I have a dream.”
Bishop Darrell Cummings, Pastor of The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, began his weekend with speaking engagements leading up to Martin Luther King Day.
Friday, he spoke to students at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Beech Bottom.
His message included teaching and videos involving the life and times of Dr. King.
The lecture included parts of King’s famous ” I Have A Dream Speech” as well as words of other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.
Cummings encouraged the children to have a dream of their own and said he hoped the teachings of Dr. King has an impact on their lives.
“I hope that you saw that you have to make a choice. You have to take a stand and you can change the world. And I hope that I am speaking to a bunch of Dr. Kings. And perhaps when somebody new comes to school or somebody new moves in the neighborhood and God forbid somebody else mistreats them, that you will make a choice and make a stand.”Bishop Darrell Cummings, Pastor of The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple