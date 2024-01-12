WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bishop Darrell Cummings visited students at Madison Elementary School Friday, suggesting ideas to think about on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

He read two books, and told them about Dr. King’s efforts toward equality, which are still quoted today.



He told them about the sit-in at the Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, when black people were not allowed, but four friends sat down, each ordering a cup of coffee and a donut.



He had all the students repeat the sentence: “I’m just as good as anybody else.”

“No matter the color of their skin, no matter where they grew up, no matter their house or their family’s income, they’re just as good as anyone else. That they should dream, and that they should dream big. And that in the long run, good always conquers evil.” Bishop Darrell Cummings

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The books he read were. “Young Martin Luther King Jr.” and “Sit In–How Four Friends Stood Up By Sitting Down.”



Bishop Cummings urged the students to think on Monday, when they’re out of school for the holiday, about the fact that everybody is important, and everybody should be respected.