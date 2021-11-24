Bishop Mark Brennan, Rabbi Joshua Lief give thanks in a special way

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Cathedral of St. Joseph is giving thanks in a season of Thanksgiving. But not in the way you may think.

They celebrated the holiday with a special Thanksgiving Interfaith Service.

This year, it unified Catholics, Baptists, Presbyerians, Lutherans, and Jews all in one space, each with their own faith. But all here for thanksgivings.

Religious organizers say this service that started many years ago had gone away, but they recently brought it back. It’s since grown into this community-wide “Interfaith Thanksgiving Service”.

Bishop Mark Brennan and Rabbi Joshua Lief are both honored to lead it.

“Once again this year, I’m honored to get to help with friends from across the faith spectrum to coordinate this wonderful evening before Thanksgiving when we can gather as people of faith of all different religious traditions.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

“I think the main message is unity… People of different faiths coming together. The blessings they have received from Him. The scripture says: ‘All good gifts come from God above’. So, we gather to thank Him for that.” Bishop Mark Brennan, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

The service also gave back to the hungry, and it’s not too late if you’d like to give.

The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center on 18th Street is collecting food and money for those in need.