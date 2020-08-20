Bishop Mark Brennan says “We have turned a page,” now that former Bishop Bransfield has made amends

CORRECTS IDENTIFICATION TO MARK BRENNAN INSTEAD OF MICHAEL BRANSFIELD – Bishop Mark Brennan announces his appointment to serve as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Wheeling, W.Va. Pope Francis named Brennan to lead West Virginia’s Catholics following a scandal over the former bishop, Michael Bransfield, sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money. (Scott McCloskey/The Intelligencer via AP)

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) A long dark period in the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is apparently drawing to a close.



The church hierarchy has decided on exactly how former Bishop Michael Bransfield must make amends.



And he has reportedly complied.



He wrote a letter to the people, gave back $441,000 and agreed to take $2,250 a month as retirement pay, which is reportedly much lower than he would have gotten.



Bransfield’s letter to the people referred to “allegations” and perceptions about excessive spending and sexual harassment.



He said he was sorry if people felt that, but he never admitted guilt or professed remorse.



Bishop Mark Brennan declined to share his own reaction to the tone of the letter.

“He wrote his own letter,” he said, referring to Bransfield. “You reveal yourself when you speak, when you write. Let the people weigh in on that.”



People on social media have spoken out, saying Bransfield should have been laicized–cut adrift from the church.



“That isn’t my decision,” said Bishop Brennan. “That’s not my decision. Talk to Rome.”

Bishop Brennan said he felt it was actually a groundbreaking punishment for a bishop in this country.



“Telling him, apologize to your people, return money that you took inappropriately and take a significantly reduced retirement package,” he said.



Bishop Brennan proposed the plan of amends in November.



Not every part of the plan was approved.



But he said life is like baseball.



“You get up to the plate four times,” he said. “You get three hits and drive in a couple of runs. That’s not a bad day at the plate, you know? I would like somewhat more. But this, I can live with. I hope the people will feel the same.”



Bishop Brennan said it all happened before he arrived in Wheeling, but he feels the pain his predecessor caused.



“I’ve talked to people and I’ve heard how they feel and the pain they’ve experienced,” he noted. “And the embarrassment in front of other people in the state that our leader at the time acted in that manner. But I’ll just say that you can’t dwell in a dark place. You have to come out to the light.”



He said Bransfield was already punished significantly, by being prohibited from presiding over any mass or being allowed to live anywhere in the State of West Virginia.