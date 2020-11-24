Black Friday will look different this year, but Menard’s is extending specials

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Black Friday is certain to look a lot different this year.


Instead of offering sales and specials intended to bring people into stores, many retailers are focusing on safety precautions.


Menard’s at the Highlands is offering ads with extensive gift merchandise.


Those ads will run for 10 days to allow shoppers a chance to take advantage of the specials over a longer period of time.

