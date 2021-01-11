Blessing boxes saving Ohio County families a trip to the city

While there’s a surplus of food, some families still can’t get to it... until now

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Being a blessing to another person is taking the shape of two boxes in Ohio County, and it’s filling a need where there’s been a transportation gap.

You take a little, and sometimes you give a little. That’s the concept of these new anonymous blessing boxes at the Valley Grove Community Center and the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

In them you might find baby diapers, cans of soup, a warm jacket, or a good book.

Funding through the Sisters of St. Joseph and the Community Foundation made the boxes possible, and donators like the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling filled them up.

Ohio County’s pretty large, so sometimes you don’t have the means to make the 10-mile trip to town. But your neighbor could drive you half a mile.

Transportation is often an issue, so why not bring the food to families?

You don’t have to be a resident of those areas to access those boxes. It’s wherever you live. We realize people are hungry 24 hours a day, but people are not always in Wheeling when services are open, 24-hours a day. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director of Ohio County Family Resource Network

The concept is for the community to support their box. If you have an extra can of corn, it could go a long way for someone else.

From here the Ohio County FRN Food Security Team will keep watch on what the hot ticket items are and throw out expired food.

The executive director says since stocked on Friday, some of the first items to go were toiletries, specifically toothbrushes.