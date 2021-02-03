Bluefield State College plans to open a branch campus at the former OVMC building

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bluefield State College officials toured the former OVMC complex in Wheeling today.

They met with Wheeling city officials and made plans for opening a branch campus in the former A and E building.

They say they were approached by employers in the area who wanted to see specific fields of education offered here.

We’ll be offering three different programs here and those are our civil engineering technology program, our mechanical engineering program and our electrical engineering technology program. But these are programs that are currently not being offered by the other institutions of higher education. Bluefield State College Official

When Alecto left the Ohio Valley Medical Center and the jobs that went with it and the livelihoods and those people that were working here, what we’re trying to do is to be able to turn and revitalize this section of Wheeling and this campus. We’re excited to be working with the city, to locate our center in this facility, to repurpose this building, and I would be happy to speak with any prospective student who is interested in our program. Bluefield State College Official

Bluefield State College will start their online component at the OVMC campus this fall, and their goal is to start in-person classes in January of 2022.