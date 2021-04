Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) The Board of Directors for the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival will meet on April 15 at 6 PM to decide if there will be an Italian Festival in 2021.

Board President, Michele Fabbro told 7News that if the 2021 Italian Festival will happen, the festival would be held on the last full weekend on July. (July 23-25).

7News will update you on the boards decision