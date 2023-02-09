OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s another layer of protection for the police, and the public.

That’s how Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard describes body cameras, which may be on the way for his department.

The Ohio County Commission has approved an application for a grant that will buy one camera for each one the sheriff’s office pays for.

While they already have cameras in their cruisers, this will provide additional video for when they step away from the car.

Sheriff Howard says it’s a smart investment, since he sees a bodycam requirement at either the state or federal level coming soon.

It’s inevitable, it’s going to be out there, they’re going to want bodycams on everybody. Do they catch everything, no, you definitely have blind spots. But the way I look at it, you’re on camera everywhere anyways. So you’re out there, there’s cellphones out there, there’s cameras everywhere, there’s more cameras in the city than people realize. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

The cameras will outfit their patrol division, detectives and every officer on the road.

The sheriff says it’s a matter of paying half the cost now…or the full amount later on.