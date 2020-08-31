Body found of man who jumped off the Suspension Bridge into the Ohio River

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- This morning, around 10 a.m., Wheeling Fire Department personnel searching the Ohio River discovered a man’s body along the shoreline, just south of Heritage Port.
Police detectives were called to the scene to investigate and believe the man jumped from the Wheeling Suspension Bridge Friday night.
The body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification, which could take several days. Wheeling Police detectives will continue their investigation and will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death.
- Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on TikTok blamed for death of teen
- 3-year-old girl safe after being lofted by kite
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
- Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
- Fact check: 39 missing children not found in Georgia trailer