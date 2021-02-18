Male Body Removed From Ohio River

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are reporting a body has been found in the Ohio River underneath the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

The body was discovered by people walking across the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

No visible signs of what caused the man’s death, off the walking trail below the Wheeling Inn

Officials were able to remove the body from the Ohio River.

The body will now be taken to the medical examiners office.

