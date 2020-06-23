Bombas Socks donates to Youth Service System

WHEELING, W.Va 𑁋 The Bombas Giving Team has partnered with Youth Services System Inc. to provide high-quality socks for people experiencing homelessness and hardship.

Since 2013, the New York-based sock company has donated over 35 million pairs of socks to U.S. nonprofits.

The donation to Youth Services System included 2,000 pairs of socks, ranging in size and style so they can serve a variety of individuals. The socks feature antimicrobial properties, dark colors and reinforced seams for durability.

The donation will be distributed to the guests of the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter, the youth in YSS emergency shelters and Transitional Living Program, and other individuals who come to YSS in need.

AmeriCorps VISTA Candace Drzik, who applied for the Bombas donation, commented, “I’m very excited that we have the opportunity to partner with Bombas. The company does amazing work for the homeless individuals in this country.”

Bombas has pledged to provide socks to Youth Services System on an annual basis.

“I think this partnership will be a great resource for Youth Services for years to come,” Drzik said.