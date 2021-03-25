Bordas and Bordas teams up with the United Way for Match Madness fundraising drive

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s no secret that the pandemic caused some serious funding issues for non-profits across the country.

But here in the Ohio Valley, one non-profit is getting a big boost, thanks to “Match Madness.”

We’re all familiar with March Madness, but now there is a team-up between the law firm Bordas and Bordas and United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. In order to make sure the United Way has the funds they need to continue their good work, Bordas and Bordas will be doubling donations in March…up to 15-thousand dollars. The money will go towards the United Way’s general fund, which will help pay for 40 different programs to help people.

“March isn’t usually a big month for us, so double, maybe even triple the the donations we normally see in March. And we’ve had around 40 new donors so far.” JESS RINE – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED WAY OF THE UPPER OHIO VALLEY

“The United Way does so many good things through programs that different non-profits have in the area. And things right now with the pandemic that we’ve been in the middle of. People are maybe suffering a little bit more than usual even. So an organization like the United Way can do so many good things for people here in the Valley and that’s why. JAMIE BORDAS – MANAGING PARTNER AT BORDAS AND BORDAS:

If you’d like to participate, there is still time to donate. Match Madness runs until the end of March.

If you are in the giving spirit this March, you can donate to the United Way via check, PayPal or by heading here.