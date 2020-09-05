WHEELING, W.Va. — The Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic runs today and tomorrow with a 7:00 a.m. start time each day. The event wrap-up time for each day will be determined.
The event has deep roots in West Virginia, with the inaugural event dating back to the 1930s and is considered the oldest amateur classic in the state and features a $10,000 purse according to director Dan Tennant.
The tournament is being held at the Crispin Golf Course at Oglebay Park.
Details about the event include:
- Around 160 players signed up for the 2020 tournament.
- 18 Juniors signed up for the 2020 tournament.
- Ohio Valley High School golf teams represented- Wheeling Park High School, John Marshall High School, Brooke High School, The Linsly School and Barnesville High School.
- At least seven (7) past champions in both Championship and Senior flights combined are playing.
- Bordas & Bordas has been working with several local business owners to create sponsorship opportunities and has chosen The Oglebay Foundation to receive a portion of the proceeds.
- The tournament has raised thousands of dollars for local charities over the years.
- Last year’s winner: Jacob Nickell (64, 66-130)
- Last year’s Best Ball (team) champions: Larry Lis Jr./Austin Lis -19 (123)
- Last year’s Senior champion: Bobby Clark -6 (136)
- Last year’s Junior champion, winner of the John Wilson Memorial Trophy: Noah Seivertson +9 (151)
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,341 new cases, 8 deaths reported Saturday
- Kroger hires woman who was living in car outside supermarket: ‘I can’t even put it in words’
- Second stimulus checks: Trump proposes using leftover money to fund direct payments
- Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic begins today
- Unions threaten work stoppages amid calls for racial justice