Two suspects in a Wheeling shooting have turned themselves in, according to Wheeling Police.

Police say that Raheem Louis Maxwell, 33, turned himself into police late Monday afternoon. He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, where he posted a $5,000 surety bond and was released.

Maxwell was wanted for malicious assault, wanton endangerment with a firearm, and being a prohibited person from possessing a firearm.

Sheena Ware turned herself into police Tuesday morning. She was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate and was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Ware was being charged with malicious assault.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Market Street around 11:10 p.m. Friday night for a report of shots fired and an injured female on the sidewalk.

Officials say the victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover.