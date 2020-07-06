Brand new urgent care opens in downtown Wheeling; filling void OVMC left behind

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Wheeling Hospital opened a new Urgent Care on 1025 Market Street; decked out with radiology to pharmacy.

The closing of the Ohio Valley Medical Center is a major blow to the people of downtown Wheeling. They no longer have access to medical care and the administration at Wheeling Hospital, now managed by WVU management, has decided to support and provide care to the citizens to downtown Wheeling. Dr. Rex Lasure, Medical Director at Wheeling Hospital Urgent Care

Crisp, clean, and ready to get to work; the center will be open every day starting at 9. With at least five staff onboard at a time, and no ER traffic, the urgent care will be able to get you in and out quicker than heading to the hospital. Treatment extending to lacerations, sutra-repairs, and emergencies that don’t need surgery.

Only 3 out of 10 people go in with serious conditions where they might be admitted to the hospital. Obviously, that’s beyond our capabilities. But, the other 7 out of 10 people who go into an emergency department and expect to walk back out; we can do almost everything here. Dr. Rex Lasure, Medical Director at Wheeling Hospital Urgent Care

The urgent care accepts the same health insurance as Wheeling Hospital, but the best part is the location.

They can be treated where they live. We’re here to handle your medical needs. Dr. Rex Lasure, Medical Director at Wheeling Hospital Urgent Care

Next stop — plans are unfolding to open another urgent care in Bellaire by the end of the year. Construction is underway at the old Bellaire Clinic; in response to filling another void the closure of Bellaire City Hospital left behind.