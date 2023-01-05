UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of the Ohio County location.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person.

This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County.



Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police.



Sheriff Howard is calling it an active investigation.



We do know they are still on scene as of early Thursday evening and the tip about the missing person came from a state agency.



7News is also at the scene and will bring you any new details as soon as we get them.

Refresh this page for updates.