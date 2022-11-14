WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The latest donation from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack’s Game Changer program has gone to Driving For A Cure.





That golf event, Fore the Ohio Valley Breast Cancer Foundation, is receiving $4,949.90.



That was the amount collected in October at the hotel-casino racetrack through its Game Changer initiative.



Game Changer allows patrons to donate their uncashed racing or casino vouchers in on-site donation boxes.



It also allows employees to donate $5 to be able to dress casually (jeans and t-shirts) on Fridays.