WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The latest donation from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack’s Game Changer program has gone to Driving For A Cure.
That golf event, Fore the Ohio Valley Breast Cancer Foundation, is receiving $4,949.90.
That was the amount collected in October at the hotel-casino racetrack through its Game Changer initiative.
Game Changer allows patrons to donate their uncashed racing or casino vouchers in on-site donation boxes.
It also allows employees to donate $5 to be able to dress casually (jeans and t-shirts) on Fridays.