OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wedding bells are ringing at Stratford Springs and the West.



Following the remodeling of Stratford Springs, the West is also now in the process of undergoing its own renovations.



With 20 weddings already booked for next year, Director of Banquets and Facilities Jeramiah Freeland is thrilled about their very first bridal show.



There’s going to be food demos, mocktail demonstrations, and a whole slew of several different activities. And best of all? It’s completely free and open to the public!



Freeland spoke on what makes their venue, and this day, so special.

“I want them to know we are a completely custom venue. And what I mean by that is the most important thing to us about your big day or your special day or any type of special event is that it is a reflection of who you are. We are the only venue around that actually does completely customized menus. We invite everyone to come up and try our delicious food crafted by our culinary teams, and also just take a peek at our new spaces.” Jeramiah Freeland – Director of Banquets and Facilities, West and Stratford Springs

The bridal show kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. and will have several different vendors to check out.



There’s even a special deal tomorrow. Freeland says they’re offering a 20% off rental discount and ten free seats at your reception if you book the same day.



He says with so many options available, it’s a one stop shop.