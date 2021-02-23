Bridge Street Middle School hosts Black History presentation

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Bridge Street Middle School hosted a Black History presentation today for all of their students and their family.

Bridge Street Principal Jessica Broski-Burch says many time Black History Month encompasses the Civil Rights Movement and highlights their leaders, and although that’s important– she wanted to put a local touch on it.

So– she invited the YWCA’s Ron Scott Jr, local NAACP chapter presidents, local Black business owners, and local Black musicians to join in on the presentation. Something she hopes allows the students to connect to more.

I think every single student will be able to say, “I learned blank about our Wheeling area.” and something that they didn’t know before, and really have a sense of pride in our area. JESSICA BROSKI-BURCH, PRINCIPAL, BMS

Our community has been so involved and, “yes! Let’s send you a video and yes let’s do it this way! And let’s incorporate this all together.” Safety has been our priority all along so the fact that we’re able to bring it together and present it in a safe manor is very important to our school. We’re really excited about that. KAREN BUTYN – ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL, BMS

The event was held completely through the school’s online platform, schoology.