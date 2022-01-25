Broadband project one step closer to expanding to Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The broadband project is another step closer to expanding to the Northern Panhandle.

The project will involve Brooke and Hancock counties, and now Ohio County.

As you know, broadband has been a need in the Northern Panhandle for years. Now, Ohio County is a step closer to expanding broadband into the county.

County commissioners just signed a deal Tuesday night to move forward with the project. Commissioners say it will get broadband to 450 homes in Ohio County, and 1,500 in the Northern Panhandle. This will help the underserved and unserved areas of the county. Those include the Stone Church Road and the Oglebay areas.

Commissioners say broadband is needed now more than ever.

“Well it’s important because with all the COVID restrictions and stay at home and working from home really created this need. It’s part of what we’re supposed to do. That’s what county commissioners are supposed to do. We’re supposed to go out and look for ways to improve people’s households and make life better for them and make their availability to get things that everyone else has.” President Randy Wharton, Ohio County Commission

Commissioners hope to continue to expand broadband whenever they can.

There is word on exactly how soon the service will be available.