WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oglebay Institute’s Festival of Trees has become a holiday tradition, but a new addition this year was Brunch Among the Trees.

This fundraiser has been held for the last few years at the Stifel Fine Arts Center, where seasoned decorators or new creatives can put together any style of tree they would like to be displayed for the holiday season.

Everyone was welcome to brunch provided by Midge’s Kitchen, a mimosa and hot chocolate bar, as well as a holiday outfit contest.

”I think this event really is at the heart of what Festival of Trees is all about. It’s about the celebration of the arts at the holidays and so, it’s been fun to see everyone come out and enjoy the trees that are here, but also bring a little bit of their personal creativity.” Micah Underwood – Director of Development, Oglebay Institute

All of the funds raised throughout the Festival of Trees and events like Brunch Among the Trees will go towards programming in Oglebay’s venues, schools, and community agencies throughout the Upper Ohio Valley.

Festival of Trees is open 9 am – 5 pm on weekdays and 10 am – 4 pm on weekends at the Stifel Fine Arts Center with free admission, but donations are accepted.