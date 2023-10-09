Cabela’s, North America’s premier outdoor retail and conservation company, is looking to hire thousands of seasonal, part-time, and full-time Outfitters to serve customers during the holidays.

During a National Hiring Event on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13, Cabela’s retail locations across the U.S. and Canada will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution, contact center, and hospitality positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who want to apply can do so in advance by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Applicants for most available positions must be at least 18 years old, with some food service industry positions open to those 16 years of age or older.

Team benefits for Outfitters include: