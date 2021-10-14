Cabela’s National Hiring Day event plans to employee around 7,000 people

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) If you are looking for a job, companies are hiring left and right. Over at the Highlands signs seeking help are outside most businesses and some even offer incentives.

Many places are short of staff. In fact, if you do not notice the help wanted sign, you may notice longer lines and wait times at your favorite spots.

Cabela’s is making the process easy. Today they began their two-day hiring event where candidates can simply walk into the store and begin the application process.

Cabela’s is just one of many local businesses looking to hire new employees. To prepare for the holiday season they’re having a National Hiring Day event. They plan on hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members

Highland’s Cabela’s

Tyler Harto, Operations Group Sales Manager, says the need for employees is at an all-time high. He says this event will allow them to quickly fill positions so Cabela’s can provide their customers with the best possible experience.

Obviously like most retailers worldwide COVID has affected us. We were fortunate in our location we ran as officiant as we could with the staffing in place. This support will not just be temporary it will be permanent. 95% of the jobs are going to be permanent jobs. This is something that will sustain us in the future as well, not just for the season. Tyler Harto, Operations Group Sales Manager at the Highland Cabela’s

Harto says they’re looking for friendly and experienced individuals who share a passion for the outdoors to fill these positions.

He says the training process for some of their customer service and retail positions can be done quickly and before you know it, you’ll be working.

Our onboarding process is anywhere from a week to two weeks. Obviously with firearms it takes a little bit more time to develop that. Cabela’s customer service has always been number one. With our staff and bring experts in to talk to you about the product and make sure you get the right product for your hunt or boat or anything like that, any outdoor activity, we want you to come in once and not have to come back two or three times. We want you to get a full service, get what you need and get out outdoors. Tyler Harto, Operations Group Sales Manager at the Highland Cabela’s

Competitive wages, vacation pay, merchandise discounts and the list go on.

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers.”

Their National Hiring Day event run October 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.