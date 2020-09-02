Cabela’s to host outdoor hiring event, seeking employees for Distribution Center

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Cabela’s is hosting an outdoor hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in search of qualified candidates to join its Distribution Center team in Wheeling, West Virginia.

New employees will be eligible for a recently announced $1,000 retention bonus for all Distribution Center team members hired before Sept. 11 and working in good standing through Dec. 19.

During the event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Distribution Center parking lot, Cabela’s will conduct on-site interviews and extend offers.

For everyone’s health and safety, applicants will receive a health screening upon entering the parking lot and will stay in their vehicle until called upon for their interview.

Masks are required.

Interviews will be conducted in the order of which applicants arrive. Apply online at basspro.com/careers prior to the hiring event.

Team benefits include competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and generous associate discounts at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Health, dental, and life insurance programs are available for eligible associates, as is a 401(k) retirement savings plan.

Distribution Center team members will work in a production environment and must be 18 years old to apply. Visit basspro.com/careers to learn more about available positions in the distribution center and other job opportunities.