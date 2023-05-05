Cabela’s is wanting to add your fish to their aquarium.

Cabela’s posted a sign that they are looking for a “few good fish for the aquarium”

The species of most interest with minimum weight Cabela’s is looking for is the Largemouth Bass (8lb with interest in other 5lb or greater largemouth bass) Crapple (3lb) Smallmouth Bass (5lb with interest in other 3lb or greater smallmouth bass) and Blue Cats (75lb)

Cabela’s says that qualifying fish may provide anglers with a fiberglass replica mount from Wildlife Creations. The replica must be consistent with local Fish and Wildlife regulations.

For more information call (417) 873-5000 and ask for the Live Fish Hotline