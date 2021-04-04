CALLING ALL SUPERHEROES! Ohio County 5k is back in the running

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Calling all families, runners and maybe those who just enjoy being superheroes for the day. CASA is back to holding its Superhero 5K in person!

This year’s 8th annual race is at The Highlands on April 17th.

We think that families are ready to get back out there and racers are certainly looking for great opportunities to come back into the racing communities. Virtual races have been fun, but we’re ready to be back out there with our friends in a fun atmosphere.” Susan Harrison, Executive Director, CASA

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. This organization trains volunteers who represent children in the child abuse and neglect court system.

CASA said every child needs a hero, but abused children need superheroes.

Our CASA program serves Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler. There’s a CASA program that supports Brooke and Hancock. Both of our organizations operate off of community support and community dollars. Susan Harrison, Executive Director, CASA

Again the race is on April 17th at Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands.

Participants are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m. There will be a fun run for kids at 8:30 with the 5K starting at 9:00 a.m.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Dogs are also welcome to run if they are well-behaved.

Pre-registration is requested. The first 200 people to register will receive a t-shirt and everyone registered will get a meal from Quaker Steak & Lube. Registration is $30 in advance or $40 the day of.

To register, click here.