OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Flu season has arrived, and while you know the risk of getting sick this time of year increases, it also has an effect on our blood supply.

Officials with the American Red Cross tell us that even though we’re still very early into the flu season, they are already seeing some effects.

The Red Cross knows and plans for an impact on the supply from the holiday season. However, they’re currently seeing a drop in donations, and the flu is causing some staffing issues as employees are out of work sick.

Many Americans are in the process of getting flu shots, but there does appear to be some confusion about whether or not you can donate if you get one.