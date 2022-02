OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of our area’s best spellers showed their skills Thursday.

Ohio County Schools put on a countywide spelling bee at Wheeling Park High School.

They even had special guest pronouncer, our very own Colin Roose!

May Devine from Linsly earned the title of spelling bee champ, while Sophie Toma also from Linsly was the runner-up.

The winning word was ‘tomtate.’ It’s a type of fish.