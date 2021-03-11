Can your body predict the weather?

(WTRF) – Biometeorology is the study of the relationship between living organisms and the weather.

Dr. Michael Allen is the Director of Geography at Old Dominion University and said all of those old myths aren’t necessarily true.

Some believe that they can predict when it will rain based upon when their joints ache.

Others say that they get a migraine ahead of a storm.

Dr. Allen explained different types of weather can affect your body, but your body cannot necessarily predict the weather.

People say I have migraines ahead of storms. Maybe there is something there, but again I have migraines when there are no storms. Just because you have a migraine doesn’t really prove that there is a correlation functionality. Dr. Michael Allen, Old Dominion University

He also said people are impacted by the weather in more obvious ways, like seasonal affective disorder in the winter and allergies from pollen in the summer.