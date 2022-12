(WTRF) — Eastbound traffic at a full standstill at 3:40 p.m. at I-470 past the Highlands. There was a possible car chase with the suspect by police. The car crashed.

There are two ambulances and a fire truck on the scene.

WTRF will be on the scene and will update this developing story as details come available.