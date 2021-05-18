Car parts being ripped from cars in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — An important and costly car part is being ripped from cars and being sold all across the city, and Wheeling Police want you to be aware of what’s happening.

The average person may not know what a Catalytic Converter is– or what it does for your car. But a quick Google search made it apparent WHY these thieves would be stealing this part… the resale value is between $800 and $1200 a pop.

Wheeling Police Public information officer, Philip Stahl, says they’re most commonly being stolen off of larger cars– and you guessed it… The larger the car, the higher the resale value.

Stahl says this is happening city wide. Right now– the department is actively working to find these thieves and hold them accountable, but in the meantime know that recently these it’s been happening more frequently on Wheeling Island.

We believe that they’re happening in the early morning hours based off suspicious activity reports that are being called in, some video surveillance that we may be looking at in certain neighborhoods to help us figure out who’s doing this and to find those responsible, arrest them, charge them, and old them accountable for these thefts. PHILIP STAHL, WHEELING POLICE PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER

Stahl is encouraging those in Wheeling who have a home surveillance system of any kind to register them online at Wheelingwv.gov/police. This will help police if a crime happens in your area.

And if you are worried about your car– park it in a well lit area or inside the garage.