Car strikes parked truck on Kruger Street, ends up beneath it

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A silver sedan struck a parked truck on Kruger Street in Wheeling Friday night according to Wheeling Police.
Photos provided to 7News from a passerby show the sedan lodged partially under the truck.
A police official stated that the driver of the sedan had non life-threatening injuries and that any impairment of the driver by drugs or alcohol was still being investigated. Police did not release the name of the driver.
Follow 7News for updates to this story.
- Homes with grandparents weigh virus risk as school starts
- 12-year-old girl caught on camera gambling in Australian casino
- Abuse survivor comes forward with story of strength
- Ohio Department of Health prohibiting school-wide use of face shields to replace masks
- Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach