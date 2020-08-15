Car strikes parked truck on Kruger Street, ends up beneath it

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A silver sedan struck a parked truck on Kruger Street in Wheeling Friday night according to Wheeling Police.

Photos provided to 7News from a passerby show the sedan lodged partially under the truck.

A police official stated that the driver of the sedan had non life-threatening injuries and that any impairment of the driver by drugs or alcohol was still being investigated. Police did not release the name of the driver.

