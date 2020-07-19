Car vandalized with racial slurs on Wheeling Island, community responds

Many are outraged and others have sent money to help

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — A car was vandalized Saturday night on Wheeling Island, with tires slashed, mirrors broken, and racial slurs and swear words carved into the paint.



The owner says he parked his car on North Wabash Street, and pictures of his car have since been shared around social media, prompting a GoFundMe page to be made for TeVon Minor, the owner of the destroyed car. After seeing the hate etched on the vehicle, many community members felt compelled to help; rallying behind TeVon with over $5,500 already raised in the past hours.

7News reached out the Wheeling Police Department on this report, who has yet to respond.

If you want to help in this case, head here.