WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Contemporary Christian rock band, Casting Crowns, will be front and center at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling Thursday night.

Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Capitol.

MPLX, which is the largest midstream gas processor in the Northeast, has joined Casting Crowns.

Together, they have donated 40 tickets to the Wheeling YWCA so staff and residents could go to the concert for free.

Vineyard Church’s Hope Ministries also received some free tickets for Thursday night’s concert.

I think donating tickets to the YWCA is an amazing way to get peole to come out to hear about God, to attend a concert that they otherwise couldn’t afford or wouldn’t want to come to. Ben Fuller, Contemporary Christian Music Artist

The YWCA is just women and children who have been traumatized in some way. So, the kindness of this during Easter Week, to see Christian musicians is such a blessing and again we wouldn’t be able to if MPLX and Casting Crowns hadn’t partnered with us to donate these tickets. Lori Jones, YWCA Wheeling, Exec. Dir.

Fuller will join We Are Messengers as a special guest during Thursday’s concert.

The concert gets underway at 7 p.m.

You can purchase a ticket for $30 at the door or online.