Catholic Charities collecting donations to help those in poverty

Ohio County

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s poverty rate is much higher than the national average, and Catholic Charities is on a mission to change that.

They’re taking second collections at all masses at parishes in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston this weekend for their CCHD program.

The money will go to nonprofits in the Mountain State who take on projects to improve lifestyles and financial stability.

Catholic Charities said they target the root causes of poverty and call the fund a hand up, not a handout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter