Catholic Charities collecting donations to help those in poverty

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s poverty rate is much higher than the national average, and Catholic Charities is on a mission to change that.

They’re taking second collections at all masses at parishes in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston this weekend for their CCHD program.

The money will go to nonprofits in the Mountain State who take on projects to improve lifestyles and financial stability.

Catholic Charities said they target the root causes of poverty and call the fund a hand up, not a handout.