Catholic Charities Opens Day Shelter for Homeless

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) has opened a day shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The facility is located on the first floor at 1114 Market Street.

The space is provided rent-free by Regional Economic Development.

“When the pandemic closed our day shelter at the Neighborhood Center in Wheeling, we knew that the people we serve were going to be in great need in the colder months,” said Mark Phillips, CCWVa Northern Regional Director. “Thanks to this partnership with Regional Economic Development, we’re able to offer people a safe, warm place to get out of the cold, relax, and get something to eat.”

CCWVa client Erica Donaldson recently lost possession of the tent where she was residing.

“This is a place for me to come in and get warm and rest,” said Donaldson.

CCWVa serves two meals per day and provides snacks and coffee throughout the day. The agency is diligent in meeting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, including mask wearing, social distancing and the sanitization of surfaces.

CCWVa Case Manager Mehdi Ayari staffs the shelter along with volunteers and workers from the National Council on Aging. Ayari also provides case management services for those looking to improve their circumstances.

“Having a case manager on site provides additional benefit, as folks can get connections to additional resources in the area,” said Phillips.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about CCWVa, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.